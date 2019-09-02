Teen injured in bombing attack released from hospital

Dvir Shnerb, whose sister was killed in bombing attack, discharged from Jerusalem hospital as his condition improves.

The Israeli teenager who was seriously injured in a bombing attack in Samaria last month has been discharged from the hospital, following improvements in his condition.

Nineteen-year-old Dvir Shnerb was discharged from Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem Monday afternoon, days after his father, 46-year-old Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, was released.

As he left, Dvir thanked the Hadassah doctors and nurses, the field care providers, MDA and the rescuers and everyone who prayed for his wellbeing.

Dvir, his father Eitan, and his 17-year-old sister Rina, were hit when a three-kilogram bomb was remotely detonated by Arab terrorists while the three Israelis were hiking near the Ein Bubin spring outside of Dolev in southwestern Samaria.

Rina was killed in the blast, while Dvir and Eitan suffered serious and moderate injuries, respectively. Dvir sustained injuries to his stomach, after he was struck by shrapnel, requiring emergency surgery to remove the metal fragments.

Last Monday, the IDF announced that it and the Shin Bet internal security agency had located and captured the terrorists responsible for the bombing attack.