Father of teen murdered in bombing to be released from hospital

Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, who was injured in bombing that killed his daughter and injured his son, set to be discharged from hospital.

One of the victims of a terrorist bombing attack in Samaria last Friday is set to be discharged from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, one of the three Israeli hikers hit when a three-kilogram bomb was set off remotely by Arab terrorists next to the Ein Bubin spring, a popular spot for hikers near the Israeli town of Dolev in southwest Samaria.

The 46-year-old rabbi was moderately injured in the attack, while his 17-year-old daughter Rina Shnerb was fatally injured. Shnerb’s son, 19-year-old Dvir, was seriously injured and is still being treated for his injuries at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in southern Jerusalem.

Rabbi Shnerb is expected to be released from Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital Wednesday afternoon, following improvements in his condition over the past few days.

On Monday, the IDF announced that it and the Shin Bet internal security agency had located and captured the terrorists responsible for the bombing attack.