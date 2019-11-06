Iran resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow site

Iranian TV reports that Fordow nuclear facility has renewed injection of uranium gas into centrifuges, in violation of nuclear deal.

Tehran announced Wednesday morning that it has renewed uranium enrichment activities at its underground nuclear facility Fordow, outside of Qom.

According to a report by Iranian state television Wednesday, the Fordow facility began injecting uranium gas into centrifuges, as President Hassan Rouhani had vowed a day earlier.

“With the presence of inspectors from International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran started injecting (uranium) gas into centrifuges in Fordow,” Iranian state TV reported.

Rouhani announced Tuesday morning that Iran would move forward with the injection of uranium gas into 1,044 centrifuges at the Fordow site, the latest violation of Iran's commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Later on Tuesday, Iran announced that it would enrich uranium to 5% at the Fordow nuclear facility, in a further violation of the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 deal last May. Since that time, his administration has ramped up the sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

In response to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and its imposition of sanctions, Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

The three European parties to the accord – France, Britain and Germany – along with the EU diplomatic service have tried to keep Iran in the deal despite the US sanctions.

The chief of Iran's atomic agency recently blamed Europe for his country scaling back its commitments under the deal, saying their broken promises gave the Islamic Republic little choice.

EU foreign ministers will discuss the nuclear crisis along with the broader tensions in the Gulf at a regular meeting in Brussels on Monday, though no decision or formal statement on the matter is expected, according to AFP.