Iran to enrich uranium to 5%

The Iranian government announced Tuesday that it would enrich uranium to 5% at the Fordow nuclear facility in a further violation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The enrichment will begin tomorrow, according to Atomic Energy Organization of Iran head Ali Akbar Salehi.

"Tomorrow we will enrich uranium to five percent at Fordow ... Right now we have enough 20% enriched uranium but we can produce it if needed," Salehi told the ISNA.

On Monday, Salehi claimed that Iran is building a prototype centrifuge that is 50 times faster than those allowed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed in 2015.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared earlier Tuesday that Iran would move forward quickly with gas injection at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment plant outside of the city of Qom, beginning Wednesday. A total of 1,044 centrifuges will be injected with uranium gas.

Iran is allowed to enrich uranium only up to 3.67% under the nuclear agreement.