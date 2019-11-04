'If Corbyn is elected PM, Jews will leave the UK en masse'

British Jews will leave the UK en masse if Jeremy Corbyn is elected Prime Minister next month, a senior Conservative Party member warned over the weekend.

James Cleverly, chairman of the Conservative Party’s delegation in Parliament, told The Telegraph over the weekend that many British Jews would flee the country if Corbyn “got anywhere near the levers of power.”

"We're not just talking about big businesses” leaving, said Cleverly.

The MP added that such a mass exodus of Jews from the UK could be devastating for the British economy.

“Some of those people are entrepreneurs and business people, the kind of people that fill the coffers of the chancellor, and employee tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of people in the UK.”

Cleverly cited conversations with a number of Jewish associates, whom he said had seriously looked into moving abroad if Corbyn comes to power

“A number of them are Jewish friends of mine who have just said that if he got anywhere near the levers of power, they would be out of here,” said Cleverly.

“I never thought in my lifetime that I would hear that said. And this isn't just a throwaway comment, these are people who said they have actually looked at going to family in other parts of the world. That is a really horrible thing to hear. And part of my job is to make sure that that doesn't happen."

Corbyn, who took control of the Labour Party in 2015, has faced ongoing accusations of anti-Semitism, both over his history of hostility towards Israel and support for anti-Israel terrorist groups, as well as the rise in anti-Jewish rhetoric within the party.

Critics, including the Labour Party’s Jewish Labour Movement, have accused Corbyn of suppressing investigations into Labour members accused of anti-Semitism.

A 2018 poll found that nearly 86% of British Jews believe the Labour leader is anti-Semitic, compared to just 8.3% who believe he is not.

Two weeks ago, a Survation poll conducted for The Jewish Chronicle found that just 7% of British Jews would even consider voting for Labour in this December’s general election.

On Sunday, The Guardian published an interview with the Labour leader in which Corbyn reassured British Jews that they had nothing to fear from a Labour government and condemned anti-Semitism as “evil”.