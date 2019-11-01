Earthquake felt in northern Israel

3.4-magnitude earthquake felt near the Kinneret. No injuries reported.

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was felt in northern Israel, near the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) on Friday evening.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 10 km northeast of Tiberias. There were no reports of injuries or damages.

In May, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake was felt in central Israel, including Jerusalem. There were no injuries or damages.

Northern Israel also felt an earthquake in January. That earthquake, the epicenter of which was near Nazareth, measured 3.6 on the Richter scale.

In July of 2018, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake was felt in the northern Kinneret region. No injuries or damage to property were reported.

