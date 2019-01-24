3.6 magnitude earthquake in northern Israel

Geophysical Institute confirms an earthquake was felt in the north around 10:00 p.m. The epicenter of the earthquake was near Nazareth.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt in many communities in northern Israel around 10:00 p.m. Thursday evening, the Geophysical Institute of Israel confirmed.

According to the institute, the epicenter of the earthquake was near the city of Nazareth.

The previous earthquake that was felt in Israel was a light one, and took place about two months ago. It was felt mainly in the Dan region and the Sharon region.

In that earthquake, the epicenter was not in Israel. The source of the earthquake was a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that hit the Iranian border area.

Last July, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake was felt in the northern Kinneret region. No injuries or damage to property were reported.