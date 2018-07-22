Earthquake in Kinneret region

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude was felt this morning, Sunday, in the northern Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) region of Tiberias and Tzfat. No injuries or damage to property were reported.



It should be noted that in the past few weeks, a series of earthquakes have taken place in the area of ​​the Kinneret, the strongest of which was 4.5 degrees in magnitude.



Last week, the State Comptroller published a report on "State Preparedness for an Earthquake", which emphasized the preparedness of national infrastructure and structures.

In light of the continuous earthquakes in the north of the country, the comptroller ordered the early publication of the report, which presents an up-to-date picture of the shortcomings of earthquake preparedness.



According to the report, experts in the field believe that the occurrence of a strong earthquake, with all its severe consequences, is almost certain.



The impact of such an earthquake on different parts of the country would be enormous. According to the government-approved preparedness framework, 7,000 fatalities must be prepared for, in addition to 8,600 seriously injured, 37,000 lightly injured, 9,500 trapped in rubble and 170,000 homeless.