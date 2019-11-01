Gaza rioters throw rocks and explosives at IDF soldiers

6,500 Gazans demonstrate along the border fence as part of the weekly “March of the Return” riots.

Some 6,500 Gazans demonstrated at five locations along the border fence on Friday, as part of the weekly “March of the Return” riots.

During the demonstrations, the rioters threw rocks, explosives and firebombs at IDF soldiers. One firebomb was thrown at a military vehicle. There were no injuries or damages.

In southern Gaza, a number of rioters crossed into Israeli territory and returned immediately to Gaza.

The “health ministry” in Gaza reported that 96 protesters were injured in the demonstrations.

The “March of the Return” protests, orchestrated by Hamas, have been going on every Friday since March of 2018.

Friday’s riots come a day after Gaza terrorists fired a rocket toward southern Israel. The Iron Dome was activated in response, but it is unclear whether the interception was successful. It is believed the rocket exploded in midair. There were no physical injuries.

An IDF tank and aircraft attacked two Hamas military posts in northern Gaza in retaliation.

