Rocket fired from Gaza: IDF responds

An IDF tank and aircraft attacked two Hamas military posts in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday night, in response to a rocket that was launched from Gaza into Israeli territory.

Following the rocket fire, a Red Alert siren was activated in two communities near the Gaza Strip.

The Iron Dome was activated in response. It is unclear whether the interception was successful. The rocket apparently exploded in midair and no one was injured.

The Eshkol Regional Council said: '' A Red Alert siren has been activated in the area. An Iron Dome system was activated and launched. No known impacts are currently known in the council . There is no change in the guidelines for residents. Have a good and quiet night ''.