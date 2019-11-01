North Korea tests 'super-large rocket launchers'

North Korea says Kim Jong Un was "satisfied" with successful tests of several rocket launchers.

North Korea conducted another test of “super-large multiple rocket launchers” successfully on Thursday afternoon, the state news agency KCNA reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "expressed satisfaction" and congratulated the scientists who had developed the weapon, according to the report.

Thursday's test verified that the "continuous fire system" of the multiple rocket launchers is able to "totally destroy" a group target of the enemy by a surprise strike, said KCNA.

North Korea has conducted several tests of ballistic missiles since a June meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump, including at the beginning of October, when it tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

North Korea recently broke off working-level nuclear talks with Washington, with North Korea’s chief nuclear negotiator blaming the move on what he portrayed as US inflexibility.

The meeting on the outskirts of Stockholm was the first formal working-level discussion between the US and North Korea since Trump and Kim met in June and agreed to restart negotiations that stalled after a failed summit in Vietnam in February.

Trump has said he's "not happy" about North Korea's persistent testing of short-range missiles but denied the launches violate any agreement.

Earlier this week, a senior North Korean official warned that his country is “running out of patience” with the United States.

The official warned that a close personal relationship between Trump and the North Korean leader alone would not be enough to prevent nuclear diplomacy from derailing.

He further stated that there has been no substantial progress in relations despite the warm ties between the two leaders. The persisting hostility means "there can be the exchange of fire at any moment", he added.