North Korea 'running out patience' with US

Senior North Korean official: The close ties between Kim and Trump are not enough to prevent diplomacy from derailing.

Senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol warned on Saturday night that his country is “running out of patience” with the United States over what was described as hostile policies and unilateral disarmament demands, The Associated Press reported.

In a statement, Kim warned that a close personal relationship between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un alone would not be enough to prevent nuclear diplomacy from derailing.

He further stated that there has been no substantial progress in relations despite the warm ties between the two leaders. The persisting hostility means "there can be the exchange of fire at any moment", he warned.

The North Korean official added that the Trump administration would be "seriously mistaken" if it ignores an end-of-year deadline set by Kim Jong Un to propose mutually acceptable terms for a deal to salvage the nuclear negotiations.

Earlier this month, North Korea broke off working-level nuclear talks with Washington, with North Korea’s chief nuclear negotiator blaming the move on what he portrayed as US inflexibility.

The meeting on the outskirts of Stockholm was the first formal working-level discussion between the US and North Korea since Trump and Kim met in June and agreed to restart negotiations that stalled after a failed summit in Vietnam in February.

Since the June meeting, North Korea has conducted nine tests of ballistic missiles, including this week when it tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

Trump has said he's "not happy" about North Korea's persistent testing of short-range missiles but denied the launches violate any agreement.

A report last month said Kim had invited Trump to visit Pyongyang, but the sides would not confirm that report.