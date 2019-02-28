Trump: Sometimes you just have to walk away

Trump speaks in Hanoi, noting talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were"productive," but no agreement was signed.

President Trump spoke Thursday morning about his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam regarding the North Korean nuclear program.

Trump noted that, while "we had a productive time," no deal was signed.

He said that Kim had asked for total removal of sanctions in return for partial denuclearization, something to which the US could not agree.

"We felt it wasn't a good thing to be signing anything."

"Sometimes you just have to walk, and this was one of those times."