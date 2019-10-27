PA man suspected of murder in death of Israeli baby

Police seek to extend remand of Arab Hevron resident suspected of abusing child who died of her injuries.

The Palestinian Authority boyfriend of the mother of the eleven-month baby who died in Ashkelon last week is now suspected of murder.

The suspect was taken into custody on Sunday in Ashkelon Magistrate's Court, and police are seeking to extend his detention for 10 days. Last Wednesday, the baby's mother's mother was released from custody last Wednesday.

The police investigation so far showed that the suspect was staying with the toddler, abused her, after the police report fled the scene and even left the city of Ashkelon. Shortly afterwards, he was spotted and arrested on Route 35 near the Plugot Intersection while on his way to his home in Hevron.

The baby died at Soroka Hospital Wednesday morning due to injuries suspected of being caused by abuse.

On Tuesday, the court extended by five days the arrest of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Muslim suspected of abusing the baby, and extended the mother's arrest by three days.

Initial investigations show that the PA man was left with the baby and abused her. He escaped the scene and the city when the police report was filed. Within a short time, he was located traveling home to Hevron on Route 35, and security forces arrested him.

The mother said: "I don't know what happened after I left the house and went to meet friends in Be'er Sheva. when I left the baby with this man she was healthy."

The baby was brought to Ashkelon's Barzilai Medical Center in serious condition. Medical examinations showed that she had suffered a severe head injury, which may have been caused by shaking or a blow to the head.

The baby was transferred suffering seizures, unconscious and on a respirator. Examinations performed by Barzilai showed that she had suffered two fractures to her skull, as well as brain edema, and her condition was critical.

She died Wednesday morning.