Ashkelon: Baby in critical condition, PA man arrested

A Palestinian Authority resident was arrested in Ashkelon on suspicion of child abuse after an 11-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital in critical condition

So far, police have arrested three suspects in the case: the child's 22-year-old mother, who was traveling to Be'ersheva at the time of the incident, the child's biological father, and a family friend from Hevron.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that the suspect was staying with the toddler at the time of the report of her abuse, and immediately upon receiving the report he fled the scene and even left the city of Ashkelon where the incident occurred. He was soon detained and arrested on Route 35 near the company intersection while on his way to his home in Hevron.

The baby's mother delivered her version of events: "I don't know what happened after I left home and went out to meet friends in Be'ersheva. I left the baby healthy when she was with this guy."

The child suffered two fractures to her skull and brain damage. She was anesthetized and placed on a respirator.