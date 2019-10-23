Baby abused by Palestinian Authority resident dies

10-month-old baby girl from Ashkelon who was critically injured by mother's boyfriend from the Palestinian Authority succumbs to injuries.

A baby who was seriously injured by a Palestinian Authority man illegally residing in Israel succumbed to her injuries, passing away Wednesday morning at Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva.

“Unfortunately, we announce the passing of the baby girl from Ashkelon, who died as a result of her critical injuries, and despite the efforts of the medical team,” Soroka Medical Center said in a statement. “We share in the family’s terrible grief.”

The 10-month-old baby girl from the coastal city of Ashkelon was rushed to Soroka Medical Center after she suffered two fractures to her skull, as well as brain damage. She was unresponsive when she reached the hospital, and was listed in critical condition.

Police suspect the girl suffered the injuries as a result of abuse at the hands of the boyfriend of the girl’s mother, a Palestinian Authority man illegally residing in Israel.

The mother’s 22-year-old boyfriend had been watching the baby at the time, while the mother had gone to Beer Sheva to meet with friends. Police say the man had attempted to flee to his home in the Palestinian Authority after he injured the child.

Police arrested the child’s mother, and the child’s biological father, an Israeli Bedouin. The father was later released.

On Tuesday, a court extended the PA resident’s arrest by five days, and the mother’s arrest by three days.