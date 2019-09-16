Report: Kim invited Trump to visit North Korea

South Korean newspaper reports that North Korean leader sent US President a letter inviting him to visit Pyongyang.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited US President Donald Trump to visit Pyongyang in a letter sent in August, Reuters reported Sunday, citing a South Korean newspaper.

The letter pre-dated North Korea's latest launch of short-range projectiles a week ago, according to the report.

The letter, which was passed to Trump in the third week of August and is the second that Kim has sent to Trump, Kim spoke of his willingness to meet Trump for another summit, one source reportedly told the Joongang Ilbo newspaper.

The White House, the US State Department and the North Korean mission to the United Nations all did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

North Korea has conducted a series of missile tests in recent weeks, including one launch that was supervised by Kim and was reportedly a test of a "newly developed" weapon.

Last week, state media reported that Kim supervised a fresh test of a "super-large multiple rocket launcher" system.

Talks between the US and North Korea on denuclearization continue to stall, having broken down after the failed summit between Kim and Trump in February in Vietnam.

Trump has said he's "not happy" about North Korea's persistent testing of short-range missiles but denied the launches violate any agreement.

The two leaders last met at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas in June and agreed to restart working-level negotiations, though that has yet to happen.

Trump said on August 9 he had received a three-page "very beautiful letter" from Kim and added he could have another meeting with him.