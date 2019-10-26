PM Netanyahu to meet Gantz on Sunday

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz will meet Sunday at 5:30p.m. for coalition talks in Tel Aviv.

The Likud and Blue and White parties publicized the time and place of the meeting in a joint statement.

On Wednesday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tasked Gantz with forming a government, after Netanyahu said he could not do it.

After receiving the mandate to form a coalition, Gantz said: "I promised to form a liberal unity government - and that's what I intend to do." He added that he intends to form a "national reconciliation government, which will heal the rifts between the tribes."

In his speech, he called on Netanyahu to sit with him in order to bring about the formation of a unity government.

"We have known each other for many years, I know your many merits. You sent us to many operations an you led us to many actions. I wish you to come out clean and innocent. It's clear to both of us that the results of the elections and the legal situation require a change."

Gantz also called the leaders of the right-wing parties, asking them to meet with him. Each of them gave him a similar answer, saying that talks will only be held via the 55-MK bloc's negotiating team.