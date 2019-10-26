PM Netanyahu to meet Gantz on Sunday

PM Netanyahu, MK Gantz, to meet for coalition talks in Tel Aviv.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz will meet Sunday at 5:30p.m. for coalition talks in Tel Aviv.

The Likud and Blue and White parties publicized the time and place of the meeting in a joint statement.

On Wednesday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tasked Gantz with forming a government, after Netanyahu said he could not do it.

After receiving the mandate to form a coalition, Gantz said: "I promised to form a liberal unity government - and that's what I intend to do." He added that he intends to form a "national reconciliation government, which will heal the rifts between the tribes."

In his speech, he called on Netanyahu to sit with him in order to bring about the formation of a unity government.

"We have known each other for many years, I know your many merits. You sent us to many operations an you led us to many actions. I wish you to come out clean and innocent. It's clear to both of us that the results of the elections and the legal situation require a change."

Gantz also called the leaders of the right-wing parties, asking them to meet with him. Each of them gave him a similar answer, saying that talks will only be held via the 55-MK bloc's negotiating team.

