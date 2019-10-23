Gantz receives mandate to form government

President Reuven Rivlin gave the mandate to form the next government to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz Wednesday night.

The mandate was passed on to Gantz after Prime Minister Netanyahu announced that he was unable to form a coalition and returned the mandate to the president earlier this week.

At a press conference in Jerusalem, Rivlin called on political parties to make "concessions," while Gantz promised to "try to form a liberal union government."

"We must behave responsibly towards Israeli citizens and avoid new elections," Gantz said, adding that there would be room for "all elements of Israeli society" in his coalition.

Gantz will have 28 days to assemble the government, and he will not be able to request a further extension.