How rebuilding of terrorist's home was discovered

Regavim discovers PA was funding reconstruction of house of killer of Ronen Lubarsky after it was demolished by the IDF.

IDF forces this morning demolished the home of terrorist Islam Yusef Abu Hamid, who murdered Duvdevan Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky in May of 2018.

A few weeks ago, the Regavim organization revealed through an investigation of Arab media sources that the Palestinian Authority had provided funds for the rebuilding of the house, which had been demolished following te murder of Lubarsky.

The organization sent crews to document the construction taking place in the crowded Al-Amari refugee camp in Ramallah.

Regavim then sent its evidence to the government and the IDF, stating that the reconstruction of the homes of terrorists harms Israeli security and deterrence.

In its letter, the organization demanded "the demolishing of any construction carried out on the site, to make sure no land is used and the building will not be built in the future. We welcome the demolition of the house. We will continue to follow to ensure that deterrence is maintained, and to do everything so that terrorist families cannot enjoy the fruits of terror."