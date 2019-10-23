Mother and PA boyfriend suspected in death of Ashkelon baby

Ashkelon court allows mother suspected of causing daughter's death to see body before autopsy.

The mother of the 10-month-old baby who died of abuse is suspected of causing her daughter's death, together with her partner, who is in Israel illegally.

On Wednesday morning, an Ashkelon court allowed the mother to see her daughter's body before it was sent for an autopsy at the National Center of Forensic Medicine. The mother will be accompanied by jailers.

The baby died at Soroka Hospital Wednesday morning due to injuries suspected of being caused by abuse.

On Tuesday, the court extended by five days the arrest of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Muslim suspected of abusing the baby, and extended the mother's arrest by three days.

Initial investigations show that the PA man was left with the baby and abused her. He escaped the scene and the city when the police report was filed. Within a short time, he was located traveling home to Hevron on Route 35, and security forces arrested him.

The mother said: "I don't know what happened after I left the house and went to meet friends in Be'er Sheva. when I left the baby with this man she was healthy."

The baby was brought to Ashkelon's Barzilai Medical Center in serious condition. Medical examinations showed that she had suffered a severe head injury, which may have been caused by shaking or a blow to the head.

The baby was transferred suffering seizures, unconscious and on a respirator. Examinations performed by Barzilai showed that she had suffered two fractures to her skull, as well as brain edema, and her condition was critical.

She died Wednesday morning.