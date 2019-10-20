Gantz to Netanyahu: You have failed again

MK Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party, on Sunday called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to immediately return the mandate for forming a government to President Reuven Rivlin after failing in the task of forming a government.

"Netanyahu, the election campaign ended on September 17. You have failed again to establish a government. Instead of wasting time on videos, give the mandate back to the President and let us establish a liberal unity government that will take care of Israeli citizens. A government that will act wisely, in a statesmanlike manner and responsibly," said Gantz.

Gantz’s remarks followed a video posted by Netanyahu on social media, entitled "Gantz, Lapid and Liberman's Secret Plan." In the video, the Prime Minister warned that Gantz could form a narrow left-wing government that relies on external support of the Joint List.

"How will Gantz, Lapid and Liberman deal with Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas?" the Likud video said. “A minority is a disaster. Only a broad national unity government.”

On Friday, Netanyahu wrote a lengthy post on Facebook in which he similarly accused Gantz of planning to form a minority government with outside support from the Joint List.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman later fired back and accused Netanyahu of “desperation”.

Meanwhile, MK Miki Zohar (Likud) said on Sunday that Netanyahu is expected to return the mandate for forming the government to the President this Wednesday, and expressed hope that the Blue and White faction will agree to join a unity government.

"When I called on the Prime Minster to hold on to the mandate a few days ago, there were many who attacked me, now it's clear to everyone why. When the mandate is returned by us on Wednesday (because we have no choice), our people will be facing its most important juncture in recent years. Hopefully someone over there will recover as soon as possible before they cause a major disaster to our country. Chag Sameach,” Zohar said.

