Netanyahu: A dangerous government is on the way to Israel

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday accused Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz of planning to form a minority government with outside support from the Joint List.

“The only government that can be formed in light of the election results is a broad national unity government. Without disqualifications, without boycotts, with a genuine partnership between all parties that believe in the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. Gantz refuses unity. Gantz, Lapid and Liberman are reluctant to pledge that they will not form a minority government with the support of the members of the Joint List,” Netanyahu wrote in a post on Facebook.

“The leaders and prominent members of the Joint List repeatedly expressed support for terrorism, admiration for terrorists, and refused to condemn harm to Israeli soldiers and civilians,” he continued.

“Ahmed Tibi, one of the leaders of the Joint List, was Yasser Arafat's former adviser. He refuses to see Hamas as a terrorist organization, justified the kidnapping of IDF soldiers by Hezbollah, and in a speech at a PA conference he expressed admiration for the ‘shaheeds.’”

“Ayman Odeh, chairman of the Joint List, sees himself as part of the Palestinian national resistance against Israel and refuses to condemn the harming of IDF soldiers. Under his leadership, his Hadash party issued a firm condemnation of the declaration of the Gulf states and the Arab League that Hezbollah is a terrorist organization.”

“Tibi and Odeh are prominent members of the Joint List, but alongside them there are even more extreme Knesset members. For example, Knesset member Heba Yazbak expressed sympathy for the abominable murderer Samir Kuntar who smashed the head of 4-year-old Einat Haran.”

“MK Ofer Shelah of Blue and White said already this week that ‘nothing is invalid’ in order to form a government. In the coming days, the left and the media will make an effort to legalize this dangerous and anti-Zionist step. A step that will tie the hands of the IDF and the government and turn us all into prisoners in the hands of extremist Knesset members who identify themselves and consider themselves part of the fight against Israel,” warned Netanyahu.

“How will the State of Israel be able to act against the terrorist organizations, with its government dependent on the voices of Tibi, Odeh and Yazbak? How can the State of Israel act against Iran and Hezbollah, when Knesset members and supporters of Hezbollah can overthrow the government? Establishing a minority government that relies on the Joint List is an anti-Zionist step that would jeopardize our security.”

“It is unfortunate that Gantz is blindly following Lapid and Liberman. Lapid - who only wants his downfall. Liberman – that the last thing that interests him is religion and state, after working for the past 20 years in close partnership with the haredim and is now guided by strange considerations.”

“Gantz, don't lend your hand to the establishment of a government that is dangerous for Israel. Israeli citizens expect us to establish a broad national unity government that will safeguard the State of Israel and secure our future,” concluded Netanyahu.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)