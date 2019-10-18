Liberman: Netanyahu is desperate

Yisrael Beytenu chairman fires back after Netanyahu claims he backs minority government with outside support from the Joint List.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman on Friday accused Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of “desperation”, after Netanyahu claimed Liberman, as well as Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, are planning to form a minority government with outside support from the Joint List.

“Apparently, as time is running out, the desperation on Balfour Street is going up. The only logical explanation that comes to my mind is that Netanyahu has decided to return the mandate to the President on Saturday night and at the latest on Sunday,” Liberman wrote on Facebook.

“To the crux of the matter, the Prime Minister seems to have a selective memory and it is worth reminding him of a few facts:

1. Netanyahu was the one who handed Hevron to Arafat.

2. Netanyahu voted for the expulsion of Jews from Gush Katif.

3. Netanyahu was the one who shouted loudly, ‘The Arabs are flocking to the polls’ and the next day he invited them to Balfour and apologized.

4. Netanyahu is the one who transfers monthly protection payments to the Hamas terror organization.

5. Netanyahu was the one who collaborated with the Joint List, including Balad, on the law dissolving of the 21st Knesset and on the election of the State Comptroller. Former MK Hajj Yahya spoke in detail on the radio about the cooperation between Netanyahu's representatives, Miki Zohar and Natan Eshel, and the Joint List.

6. Netanyahu is the one who prevented the evacuation of Khan Al Ahmar.”

“This is only a partial list, and I suggest to the PM that before he lays blame on the failures to form a government, he look himself in the mirror and do some self-criticism,” concluded Liberman.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)