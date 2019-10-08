Zarif: We'll talk to Saudis if they 'stop killing people'

Iranian Foreign Minister indicates his country would be willing to talk with regional rival, but has a condition.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif indicated on Tuesday that his country would be willing to sit down to discuss regional issues with Saudi Arabia, but Riyadh had to stop "killing people."

"In a situation where the Saudis would like to negotiate with Iran, if they pursue regional issues at the negotiating table and not by killing people, they will certainly have the Islamic Republic along with them," Zarif said, as quoted by Reuters.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are regional rivals which back opposing sides in the wars in Yemen and Syria, where the Iranian regime supports President Bashar Al-Assad while the Saudis back the rebels trying to oust him.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly called on Iran to stop its “meddling” in the affairs of the kingdom's neighbors.

Iran has fired back, accusing Saudi Arabia of trying to “drag the entire region into confrontation”.

Zarif’s comments follow the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities which damaged the world’s biggest petroleum-processing facility and knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.

The United States and European powers have blamed the attack on Iran, which denies any connection.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said recently there must be consequences for the attack, stressing it “cannot go unanswered”.

