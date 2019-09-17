Trump: 'Looks like' Iran attacked Saudi oil supply

US President talks up the United States’ military might, but stresses he wants to “avoid” war.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it’s “looking like” Iran was responsible for the weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil supply and talked up the United States’ military might, though he stressed he wanted to “avoid” war.

“Well, it’s looking that way,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if Iran was responsible.

“We’ll let you know definitively. That’s being checked out right now,” he added, according to Fox News.

His comments come a day after he issued a veiled warning to Iran following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

While Trump did not mention Iran, he wrote on Twitter, “Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!”

Saudi Arabia said that the drone strikes on its key oil facilities disrupted about half of the kingdom's oil capacity, or 5% of the daily global oil supply.

Yemen's Houthi rebels took responsibility for the attacks, saying 10 drones targeted state-owned Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais.

Iran has denied involvement in the attacks.

Trump said on Monday the US would not look at retaliatory options until he had “definitive proof” Iran was responsible.

During a meeting with Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, Trump talked up the United States’ weapons systems, including fighter jets and missiles. He said the US “is more prepared” for a conflict than any country in history.

“With all that being said, we’d certainly like to avoid it,” he added.

“I don’t want war with anybody,” stressed Trump.