Saudi FM: Iranian attack 'cannot go unanswered'

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs says there must be consequences for attack on his country's oil facilities.

Saudi Arabia is in consultation “with friends and allies about the next steps to take” after a September 14 attack on its oil facilities, but is waiting for the findings of an investigation, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir told reporters on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

“This cannot go unanswered, there has to be consequences for Iran for what they did,” Jubeir was quoted as having told a United Against Nuclear Iran conference.

The attack on the heartland of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry damaged the world’s biggest petroleum-processing facility and knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.

“The United Nations sent people to be part of the investigation, other countries have sent experts to be part of the investigation,” Jubeir told reporters earlier on Wednesday on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

“When the team that’s investigating has concluded its investigations we will make the announcements publicly,” he added.

The United States and European powers have blamed the attack on Iran, which denies any connection.

