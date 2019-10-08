One year since the attack in Barkan: 'Everything is dark'

One year after the terrorist attack in the Barkan industrial area, in which Ziv Hajbi and Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel were murdered, the family members on Monday held a memorial service outside the factory in which the attack took place.

Iris Hajbi, Ziv's mother, discussed the great difficulty that the family is experiencing even a year after the attack. "The bitter news that we received ended our lives. To wake up in the morning and expect to see Ziv's smiling face and he is not there, to see the children and Natalie facing new challenges every day. We decided to live our lives but this is no longer a life. It is a completely different life."

"We continue to miss him. Life is really hard and we are trying to continue his path. We know he is hanging around here. He is keeping us all safe," she added.

Rafi Levengrond, Kim's father, urged the decision makers to take action to prevent the next attack. "We are murdered because we are Jews, we are murdered for no logical reason. We made wars, we tried peace, and we also evicted communities. We need to think outside the box."

"A terrorist who committed an attack must understand that he will not live and his family will not have a house and money. I will not give up. I will try to do everything I can to stop this injustice once and for all, and anyone who thinks of murdering a Jew will think six times if it is worth it," added Levengrond.

His daughter, Shahar, told of the longing for her sister. "Inside everything is empty and black. Since the murder we have been living a life that is not a reality. People get up to go to work but inside everything is empty. Kim is always missing and there is no moment that she is not in our thoughts. It is hard to live knowing we will never see her again. We will never forget her."