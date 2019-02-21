Running for the Knesset in memory of his murdered daughter

Rafi Levengrond, the father of Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, who was murdered during the terrorist attack at the Barkan Industrial Zone last fall, is running for the Knesset as part of an independent political party called "Our Land of Israel."

Levengrond asked the Central Elections Committee that the party's initials on the elections slips spell out 'Kim' in memory of his murdered daughter, but was told that those letters were taken. He therefore settled for 'Ki.'

"The goal is to change the reality in the country," Levengrond told Arutz Sheva. "We feel that we are second class citizens and we want to change the reality and replace the 120 nice people here (in the Knesset) with 120 nicer ones."