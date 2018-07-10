Funerals set for Barkan attack victims

Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi to be laid to rest tonight and tomorrow following deadly shooting attack.

The funerals for the victims of the deadly shooting attack in the Barkan Industrial Zone Sunday morning have been arranged.

Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, 28, from Rosh Ha'ayin, and Ziv Hajbi, 35, of Rishon Letzion, were murdered by an Arab employee of the Barkan recycling plant who bound their hands and shot them at close range.

A 58-year-old woman who was moderately wounded during the attack is hospitalized at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

Levengrond-Yehezkel will be buried tonight at 10 PM at the Rosh Ha'ayin cemetery. Hajbi's funeral will take place at 2 PM Monday afternoon in Moshav Nir Yisrael. His parents have agreed to donate his organs.