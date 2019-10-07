Shaked: 'Best if Liberman joins a right-wing government'

MK Ayelet Shaked, who chairs the Yamina party, on Monday morning said her efforts are concentrated on forming a government, not on herself and Yamina leader MK Naftali Bennett being appointed ministers.

Though she admitted that she and Bennett were fired in an "ugly" fashion, she emphasized to Kol Barama Radio: that "We're not dealing with that right now. If the time comes we'll talk about it. We were fired in a very ugly manner, and it was ugly, but right now that's not relevant, and what's important is that a government is formed."

Regarding the fact that Yamina has not yet split into its various factions, as it agreed to do in the merger agreement, Shaked said: "It hasn't happened because the MKs have not been able to be present in the Knesset. That is the agreement, but I think it would be better to remain together. We're not talking about joining with the Likud, and that's not on the agenda. No one has talked to us about it."

Regarding coalition negotiations, Shaked said she prefers that the right-wing parties, including MK Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu, join together to form a government.

"The best thing is if the right can form a government on its own, and our preference is that Liberman will join the government, but right now he's not willing.

"We are not willing to split up our bloc of 55 right-wing MKs right now, and that's an important pact. Liberman needs to act maturely and return to the right, and that will be the best government. But if Liberman doesn't return to the right and join us, the other option is a government with Blue and White, to prevent another round of elections."

When asked about how Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ignored her at the Knesset's inauguration ceremony, Shaked said: "That's something you need to ask him. My compass is what's good for the nation of Israel, and not how one person or another treats me. The good relationship between Bennett and Netanyahu is the best of all."