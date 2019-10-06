Discussion on Yamina split delayed indefinitely

A discussion scheduled for Sunday regarding the Yamina party's request to split into its various factions has been canceled.

The discussion was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, and an alternate date has not yet been set. However, the party emphasized that the delay is due to technical reasons.

On Sunday morning, Yamina leader Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich explained why the party was planning to split apart so soon after the elections.

"This is a technical step," he said. "When we joined together we promised our voters from both sides that the union would be a technical bloc, and right now we are making a technical move to separate ourselves."

"In my eyes nothing has really changed. It's just keeping election promises. You need to get used to the fact that there are politicians who keep their promises."

Smotrich added that if things depended only on him, the split would not happen, but as a politician, he knows to differentiate between ideals and reality.

"In essence, we're continuing to work together in complete coordination, in complete cooperation, both now in the coalition negotiations and afterwards as well."