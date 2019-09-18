Right-wing faction heads decide to establish bloc of parties, headed by Netanyahu, that will hold joint coalition negotiations.

Right-wing factions convened at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem Wednesday afternoon, deciding to establish a "right-wing bloc" headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu, that will work for the establishment of the next government.

It was decided to form a joint coalition negotiations team for all factions in the bloc.

In addition to Netanyahu, the meeting saw the participation of Minister Yariv Levin and faction heads: Yaakov Litzman, Moshe Gafni, Naftali Bennett, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, Ayelet Shaked, and Bezalel Smotrich.

Minister Aryeh Deri met with Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier this morning, as he was unable to attend the meeting due to the memorial ceremony for the late Minister David Azulay.

Later this evening, Netanyahu will join Likud members for a preliminary hearing on the results of the elections, which gave the right less than the 61 seats required to obtain the mandate for forming the next government.

The Knesset seat distribution, after counting 90% of the votes, shows Blue and White with 32, Likud - 31, Joint List - 13, Shas - 9, Yisrael Beytenu - 9, United Torah Judaism - 8, Yamina - 7, Labor - 6, Democratic Union - 5 .