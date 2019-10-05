Terrorists fire two rockets from Gaza

Red Color siren sounded in Kissufim. IDF says rockets did not cross into Israeli territory.

The Red Color siren was sounded on Friday evening in Kissufim, located in the Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that two rockets were fired from Gaza toward the region but did not cross into Israeli territory.

The most recent rocket attacks on southern Israel took place days before last week’s election, when terrorists from the Gaza Strip fired three rockets at Israel which exploded in communities in the Gaza envelope, causing damages but no physical injuries.

In retaliation, IDF fighter jets attacked a number of terrorist targets in a military compound belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

A day earlier, Red Color sirens were heard in the cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon and in the industrial areas near the two cities. Two launches were identified from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory and were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

At the time of the sirens, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was in the middle of a speech at a political conference in Ashdod. The speech was stopped, Netanyahu was taken off the stage and the participants were evacuated.

