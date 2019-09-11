Siren in the south, IDF attacks in Gaza

The “Red Color” siren was sounded on Wednesday evening near Kibbutz Zikim, located in the Gaza envelope in southern Israel.

According to reports, several rockets were fired from Gaza toward the area and the Iron Dome system was activated.

At this time, there are no reports of rockets exploding in the area. There are no reports of physical injuries or damages.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Arab sources reported that the IDF, using unmanned aerial vehicles, attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, terrorists from the Gaza Strip fired three rockets at Israel. A “Red Color” siren was heard in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai and in Moshav Netiv HaAsara in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council.

One of the rockets exploded in a greenhouse near one of the communities. Another rocket exploded in the yard of a home, causing damage. There were no physical injuries.

In retaliation, an IDF tank attacked two Hamas military posts in northern Gaza.

Overnight Tuesday, IDF fighter jets attacked about 15 terror targets in the northern and central Gaza Strip, including a number of targets at a military site for production of weapons, a number of targets in compound belonging to Hamas’ naval force and an offensive terrorist tunnel belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced.

The statement said that the air strikes were carried out in response to the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday evening around 9:07 p.m., the Red Color sirens were heard in the cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon and in the industrial areas near the two cities.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said two launches were identified from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory and were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

At the time of the siren, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was in the middle of a speech at a political conference in Ashdod. The speech was stopped, Netanyahu was taken off the stage and the participants were evacuated.