Gaza terrorists fire three rockets at Israel

Air raid sirens sound in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai and in Netiv Ha'asarah in the Ashkelon Coast Regional Council.

Gaza terrorists fired three rockets at Israel on Wednesday afternoon, activating air raid sirens in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai and Netiv Ha'asara.

One of the rockets exploded in a greenhouse near a town.

No one was injured.

The IDF responded by attacking two Hamas military posts in northern Gaza.

On Tuesday evening, Gaza terrorists fired rockets at Ashdod and Ashkelon, interrupting a political event.

In response, the IDF attacked 15 terror targets in northern and central Gaza, including a number of targets at a military site for production of weapons, a number of targets in compound belonging to Hamas’ naval force and an offensive terrorist tunnel belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

"The IDF will continue to act against attempts to harm Israeli civilians, and considers the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for what is happening in and emanates from the Gaza Strip," an IDF statement read.