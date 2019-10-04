Gazan killed in weekly clashes along border

IDF says around 5,800 Palestinian Arabs took part in weekly "March of the Return" protests along the Gaza border.

A Palestinian Arab was killed on Friday by Israeli fire during the weekly clashes along the Gaza border, the Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza said.

The IDF did not comment on the specific incident but said around 5,800 Palestinian Arab rioters and demonstrators had gathered in multiple locations along the border fence, with some throwing rocks and explosive devices towards soldiers.

The weekly demonstrations along the Gaza border, which have been going on every Friday since March of 2018, are dubbed the “March of the Return”.

Last week, about 7,000 Palestinian Arabs took part in the demonstrations. The Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza reported that at least 63 demonstrators were injured, 32 of them by live fire. One of them died of his injuries on Friday evening.

Last month, two Palestinian Arabs were killed by Israeli fire in the weekly clashes. Hamas threatened to retaliate for the deaths, saying that Israel will "bear full responsibility for this crime."

A week earlier, an IDF soldier was lightly injured during the violence.

