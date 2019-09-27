7,000 Arabs riot along Gaza border

Rioters throw firebombs and explosives at IDF soldiers along Gaza border. Two military vehicle damaged.

About 7,000 Palestinian Arabs protested on Friday on the Israel-Gaza border as part of the weekly “March of the Return” demonstrations.

The rioters threw firebombs and makeshift explosives at IDF soldiers. There were no injuries, but the explosives and firebombs caused minor damage to two military vehicles.

The IDF responded by using riot dispersal means.

The Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza reported that 63 demonstrators were injured, 32 of them by live fire.

Last Friday, about 9,200 Palestinian Arabs protested in the weekly demonstrations which have been going on every Friday since March of 2018.

The rioters threw rocks, explosives and firebombs at IDF soldiers. The IDF responded with riot dispersal means.

Three weeks ago, two Palestinian Arabs were killed by Israeli fire in the weekly clashes. Hamas threatened to retaliate for the deaths, saying that Israel will "bear full responsibility for this crime."

A week earlier, an IDF soldier was lightly injured during the violence.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)