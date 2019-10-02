North Korea fires missile

North Korea carries out projectile launch after announcing talks with the US.

North Korea carried out at least one more projectile launch on Wednesday (local time), the South Korean military and Japanese officials said, according to Reuters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from around Wonsan, in southeast Kangwon province, toward the sea to the east.

Japan’s Coast Guard said in a statement North Korea had launched what appeared to be a missile and urged vessels to pay attention to further information and not to approach any debris.

Japan’s chief government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, said that it appeared two missiles were launched within minutes of each other and that the first of them fell in waters within Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone, or EEZ.

The latest launch was North Korea’s ninth since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the heavily guarded Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas in June.

It comes just a day after Pyongyang announced it had agreed with the United States to hold working-level talks on Saturday.

Talks between the US and North Korea on denuclearization continue to stall, having broken down after the failed summit between Kim and Trump in February in Vietnam.

Trump has said he's "not happy" about North Korea's persistent testing of short-range missiles but denied the launches violate any agreement.

Two weeks ago, it was reported that Kim had invited Trump to visit Pyongyang in a letter sent in August.

The White House, the US State Department and the North Korean mission to the United Nations would not comment on that report.