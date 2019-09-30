UAE Foreign Minister: Shana Tovah

Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, on Sunday joined other world leaders in wishing Jews a happy New Year.

“Shana Tovah,” he tweeted.

The UAE does not have diplomatic relations with Israel but the countries seem to have gotten closer in recent years.

A new Israeli diplomatic mission was opened in Abu Dhabi in 2015, but the UAE stressed that the move does not represent a change in policy regarding UAE-Israeli relations. Nevertheless, Israeli officials have visited Abu Dhabi several times in the past year.

The UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, recently criticized the Hezbollah terrorist organization after it fired multiple anti-tank missiles toward northern Israel.

Previously, Gargash criticized Iran’s presence in Syria, saying in a television interview it must be reduced.

Last week, meanwhile, it was reported that construction on the first official synagogue in the United Arab Emirates will begin in several months.

The synagogue, slated to be completed by 2022, will be part of a multi-faith complex called the Abrahamic Family House in the capital Abu Dhabi, and will also contain a mosque and a church.

