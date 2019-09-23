United Arab Emirates will build first official synagogue

Construction on the first official synagogue in the United Arab Emirates will begin in several months.
The synagogue, slated to be completed by 2022, will be part of a multi-faith complex called the Abrahamic Family House in the capital Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported, citing the Abu Dhabi-based newspaper the National. The complex also will contain a mosque and a church.
A small group of Jews who live in the city reportedly meet for worship in a private home.
The UAE does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
iStock