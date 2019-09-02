UAE criticizes Hezbollah following attack on Israel

UAE minister of state for foreign affairs takes jab at Hezbollah: The decision to make war should be the decision of the state.

The United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, appeared to criticize the Hezbollah terrorist organization on Sunday.

Gargash, in a post on Twitter after Hezbollah terrorists fired multiple anti-tank missiles at Israeli positions and vehicles in northern Israel, wrote that "our hearts are with Lebanon and the Lebanese".

"The decision to make war, peace or stability should be the decision of the state," he added in what appeared to be a jab at Hezbollah.

Gargash has several times in the past appeared to side with Israel and criticize Iran, of which Hezbollah is a proxy in Lebanon.

Last November, he said that Iran's "aggressive policies" were "largely responsible" for the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran in the wake of the US leaving the 2015 nuclear deal.

In January, Gargash criticized Iran’s presence in Syria, saying in a television interview it must be reduced.

As for Israel, a new Israeli diplomatic mission was opened in Abu Dhabi in 2015, but the UAE stressed that the move does not represent a change in policy regarding UAE-Israeli relations.

Nevertheless, Israeli officials have visited Abu Dhabi several times in the past year.