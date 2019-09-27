Watch: Saudi blogger sings another Jewish poem

Saudi blogger and Israel fan Mohammed Saud posts a second video of him singing a piyyut in honor of Rosh Hashanah.

Saudi blogger and Israel fan Mohammed Saud has once again posted a video to Twitter of him singing a piyyut (Jewish liturgical poem) in honor of Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sunset on Sunday night.

This time, Saud sings “Ochila LaEl”, a day after he posted a video of him singing “Agadelcha”, a piyyut written by Rabbi Avraham Ibn Ezra.

Last week, Saud called on Israeli citizens to vote for the right-leaning parties, warning that "the situation is difficult; Netanyahu must form the government."

Saud was part of a delegation of media personalities from Arab countries who arrived in Israel at the invitation of the Foreign Ministry in July. The delegation visited sites such as Yad Vashem and the Knesset.

While visiting the Temple Mount, fellow Muslims verbally attacked Saud, spat at him, and threw chairs at him.