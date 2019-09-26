Watch: Saudi blogger sings in Hebrew

Saudi blogger and Israel fan Mohammed Saud posts video of him singing the piyyut “Agadelcha” ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

Saudi blogger and Israel fan Mohammed Saud posted a video to Twitter of him singing “Agadelcha”, a piyyut (Jewish liturgical poem) written by Rabbi Avraham Ibn Ezra.

“Rosh Hashanah is approaching, the Day of Judgement,” wrote Saud.

Last week, Saud called on Israeli citizens to vote for the right-leaning parties, warning that "the situation is difficult; Netanyahu must form the government."

Saud was part of a delegation of media personalities from Arab countries who arrived in Israel at the invitation of the Foreign Ministry in July. The delegation visited sites such as Yad Vashem and the Knesset.

While visiting the Temple Mount, fellow Muslims verbally attacked Saud, spat at him, and threw chairs at him.