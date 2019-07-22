Saudi blogger attacked by Arabs on Temple Mount

Saudi blogger Mohammed Saud, who arrived in Israel as part of delegation of media personalities from Arab countries, attacked in Jerusalem.

Arabs on Monday attacked Mohammed Saud, a Saudi blogger who is currently visiting Israel, as he made his way to the Temple Mount and the Old City of Jerusalem.

The Arabs verbally attacked Saud, spat at him, and threw chairs at him.

The Saudi blogger is part of a delegation of media personalities from Arab countries who arrived in Israel at the invitation of the Foreign Ministry. Kan 11 News reported that the delegation is scheduled to visit Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and has already visited sites such as Yad Vashem and the Knesset.

Four Saudis were invited to participate in the visit. Two of them refused because they were afraid to come. Two others agreed, received a visa from Israel and tried to obtain the consent of the Saudi Foreign Ministry, but were told that Saudi Arabia has no relations with Israel and therefore such a request cannot be approved.

After Saud was attacked on the Temple Mount, he was invited to meet on Tuesday with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz.

The Foreign Ministry denounced the attack on the Saudi blogger and said, "We embrace the young man who was and will remain a guest of honor in Israel."