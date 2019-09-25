Ukrainian President: Nobody pushed me to probe Biden

US, Ukrainian presidents meet in New York, agree nothing untoward in July phone conversation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky backed US President Donald Trump during a meeting between the two leaders in New York Wednesday.

Zelensky stated that "nobody pushed" him to probe former US Vice President Joe Biden during a phone conversation between himself and President Trump in July.

“We had — I think good phone call. It was normal. We spoke about many things, and I — so I think and you read it that nobody pushed me," Zelensky said.

Trump responded: "In other words, there was no pressure and you know there was no pressure.”

The meeting followed the White House's release of the full, unredacted transcript of Trump and Zelensky's phone conversation.

During the conversation, Trump brought up the matter of allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump said in the conversation. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…It sounds horrible to me.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced the launching of formal impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump.

"Today, I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella,” she said in a press conference.

“For the past several months we have been investigating in our committees and litigating in the courts so the House can gather all the relevant facts and consider whether to exercise its full Article 1 power, including a constitutional power of the utmost gravity, approval of articles of impeachment,” Pelosi said.