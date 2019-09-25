Trump releases full transcript of phone call with Ukrainian Pres

The White House released the full, unredacted transcript of US President Donald Trump's phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July.

The call took place on July 25 from 9:03 AM to 9:33 AM. President Trump congratulated Zelensky on his recent election victory.

Trump told Zelensky that the US had been "very, very good" to Ukraine and accused other European nations of failing to back up their stated support for Ukraine with action. Zelensky agreed with Trump's assessment.

Eventually, Trump brought up the matter of allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump said. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…It sounds horrible to me.”

Zelensky responded that he would appoint a new prosecutor general who would look into the matter of the company Hunter Biden had been on the board of. "He or she will look into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned in this issue. The issue of the investigation of the case is actually the issue of making sure to restore the honesty so we will take care of.that and will·work on the investigation of the case."

He went on to ask Trump for any information the US government possessed which was related to the case.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced the launching of formal impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump.

"Today, I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella,” she said in a press conference.

“For the past several months we have been investigating in our committees and litigating in the courts so the House can gather all the relevant facts and consider whether to exercise its full Article 1 power, including a constitutional power of the utmost gravity, approval of articles of impeachment,” Pelosi said.

“Our republic endures because of the wisdom of our constitution enshrined in three coequal branches that act as checks and balances,” Pelosi added. “The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

Pelosi's announcement followed allegations that President Trump threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless its government investigated actions by former US Vice President Joe Biden.