Pelosi to announce impeachment proceedings against Trump

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will announce the launching of formal impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump at 5 PM, Eastern Standard Time Tuesday.

Sources in the Democratic party reported that Pelosi would make the announcement following a meeting with all Democratic Congressmen in the House of Representatives over allegations that President Trump threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless its government investigated actions by former US Vice President Joe Biden. Biden is currently the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

165 Democratic Congressmen have come out in favor of impeachment proceedings against Trump, more than two thirds of the Democratic caucus amid whistleblower reports of a phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

President Trump condemned calls to impeach him, calling them a "witch hunt" as he called previous investigations and accusations against himself and his administration. The president has also stated that an unredacted version of his conversation with Zelensky

Pelosi had previously been reluctant to pursue impeachment against Trump despite pressure from within her party.

Should the House of Representatives vote to impeach the president, the case would then be tried by the Republican-controlled Senate.