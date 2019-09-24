Likud: We will represent the entire right-wing bloc in talks

Likud pushes back on claims by Blue and White officials that Netanyahu plans to abandon right-wing allies in talks for unity government.

The Likud party rejected claims Tuesday that it intends to abandon its right-wing allies in unity government talks with the Blue and White party, emphasizing in a statement that the Likud will continue to represent the entire right-wing – religious bloc in coalition negotiations.

The party accused Blue and White officials of sowing distrusts among the Likud’s allies on the right, and attempting to sabotage the formation of a broad unity government.

“The false reports in the media are intended to spread tensions in the right-wing camp and to undermine the efforts to form a unity government.”

The Likud added that Immigration Minister Yariv Levin (Likud), who led the party’s coalition negotiating team in the previous round of talks, would represent the entire right-wing – religious bloc in coalition negotiations with Blue and White.

Earlier on Tuesday, Channel 12 reported that senior Blue and White officials had warned right-wing parties allied with the Likud that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had not mentioned them or the alliance - formed by Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Yamina last week – during his talks with Gantz Monday evening at the President’s Residence, suggesting the prime minister planned to betray the right-wing alliance.

“Netanyahu didn’t mention you during the meeting, he is going to betray you,” the officials are said to have told right-wing party leaders.

Following Netanyahu’s meeting with Gantz Monday evening, the prime minister spoke with leaders of Shas, UTJ, and Yamina to update them, and to reassure them that he is committed to maintaining the united front.