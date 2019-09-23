Netanyahu, Gantz meet: Time for unity in Israel.

Likud, Blue and White leaders agree to meet again following discussion with President Rivlin. 'Significant step forward.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz have agreed to meet again on Wednesday to continue talks to form a unity government.

The party leaders met Monday evening with President Reuven Rivlin after neither candidate received enough recommendations to form a governing coalition. The meeting lasted for two hours.

President Rivlin said following the meeting: "We have taken a significant step forward tonight, and now the first challenge is to establish a channel of direct communication between the sides."

Rivlin stressed that the ongoing existence of ajn interim government in place of a stable elected government was harmful to the State. He also told the two that “the people expect you to find a solution and to prevent further elections, even if it comes at a personal and even ideological cost. This is not the time to exclude people.”

Netanyahu and Gantz continued their discussion after Rivlin had left the meeting.